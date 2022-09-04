Tom Brady reportedly took a notable flight this week amid reports of his fighting with Gisele Bundchen.

Page Six reported earlier this week that Brady and Bundchen are feuding over the quarterback's decision to return to football for another year at age 45. Brady, who's won seven Super Bowls, retired after the 2021 season, only to announce his comeback after about a month.

Last month, Brady took a leave of absence from the Bucs, spending time with friends and family members.

"Page Six exclusively revealed the model has left their family compound in Tampa, Fla., for Costa Rica following a series of heated arguments over Brady’s shock decision to un-retire from the NFL. He has remained behind for team training," Page Six reported.

Getty Images.

Brady is reportedly "sad" over the situation, though he's making his family his focus.

According to PEOPLE, Brady took a private flight to see his son's game earlier this week.

"Tom was in great spirits and chatted to all the parents," the insider told PEOPLE. "He flew all the way in for the scrimmage."

"He's such a sweet dad and is always there for Jack."

According to the report, Brady brought his other two children with him to the game.

Brady and Gisele have two children together, while the quarterback had Jack with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: Bridget Moynahan participates in the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at GFI Securities on September 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

We wish the Brady family all the best moving forward.