Tom Brady Responds To Ryan Fitzpatrick's Claim About Infamous Comment

Ryan Fitzpatrick is not "that motherf----r" Tom Brady referenced during a 2021 appearance on HBO's The Shop.

Twice last week, Fitzpatrick claimed that he believes he was the person Brady expressed disbelief over a team standing by rather than pursuing him. However, Brady clarified otherwise during the latest episode of his Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray.

"I like to keep them guessing, and unfortunately with this coming out I’d have to tell him, it wasn’t him," Brady said, via Sports Illustrated.

Brady eliminated Fitzpatrick as a culprit, but he still wouldn't reveal the player in question.

Public speculation has shifted to Derek Carr being the subject of Brady's infamous remark after UFC president Dana White claimed Jon Gruden blocked a deal in place to bring Brady and Rob Gronkowski to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fitzpatrick said on the Dan Le Batard Show last Tuesday that he believes he "still am that guy." He then doubled down that it "had to be me" on Pardon My Take before alleging that Brady refused to shake his hand after a game in 2011.

Brady called Fitzpatrick a "hell of a guy" and said they may need to have a one-on-one talk to settle their differences. He also threw a dig at the new Amazon analyst, saying he looks "part homeless."

"I think Ryan has a good thing going," Brady told Gray. "I'm not sure why he needs to think I'm after him or something like that."