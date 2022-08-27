Tom Brady Revealed How He Saved His Marriage With Gisele

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have what many would consider a perfect marriage, but even for the megastars, matrimony is not always easy.

In fact, the legendary NFL quarterback revealed back in 2020 what he had to do to improve on his marriage with the iconic supermodel.

Brady explained to Howard Stern that Gisele once called him out for not contributing enough to the household.

"There was a couple years ago, she didn’t feel I was doing my part for the family. She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house and then all the sudden when the season would end, that I’d be like, ‘Great, let me get into all my other business activities. Let me get into my football training,'" Brady told Stern.

Brady added: "She’s sitting there going, ‘Well, when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?’”

Thankfully, everything ended up working out.

"She wasn’t satisfied with our marriage, and I needed to make a change in that. Her point was, ‘Of course this works for you, but it doesn’t work for me.' I had to check myself, because she was like, ‘I have my goals and dreams too.’"

Perhaps Brady chose to prioritize his marriage to Gisele recently, when he took an extended absence from the Bucs.