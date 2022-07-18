Tom Brady Reveals 1 Constant Argument With His Wife, Gisele

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, have a pretty picture perfect marriage.

However, like any married couple, Brady and Gisele often have arguments.

One constant one probably isn't what you'd think, though.

It's suitcase related...

Gisele apparently gets frustrated with how much larger Brady's luggage is than hers.

"Whenever I go travel with my wife, for example, I have a suitcase, you know, and she has a suitcase. And her suitcase is about a third of the size of mine, and she's got twice as [many] clothes in there. And she's always like, 'Why are you bringing such a big suitcase?' And I'm like, 'Because my shoes are a size 13.' Like, there's only so many size 13s I can fit into a bag before I've got to get another bag," Brady said.

Brady made this revelation during a podcast appearance on Drive.