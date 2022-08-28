Tom Brady Reveals He Only Wanted To Play For 1 Team

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

When Tom Brady left the New England Patriots in free agency ahead of the 2020 season, several different teams were mentioned as potential suitors.

The 49ers, the Dolphins, the Raiders, the Bears and the Buccaneers, among others, were all suggested as possible fits for the legendary NFL quarterback.

However, according to Brady, he really only wanted to play for one team.

Tampa Bay.

Brady admitted on Saturday night that he was only going to play for the Buccaneers when he left the Patriots in free agency back in 2020.

The Raiders had been getting a lot of attention for Brady in recent days, with stories about Jon Gruden turning down the legendary quarterback.

However, it sounds like Brady really only considered one team - the Bucs.