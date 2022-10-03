Tom Brady Reveals His Plan Following Sunday Night's Loss

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after being defeated by the Los Angeles Rams 30-27 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers must go back to the drawing board after another tough defeat.

On Sunday night, the Bucs fell to 2-2 following a 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City found the end zone less than a minute into the game after recovering a fumble on the opening kickoff. The AFC West champs never looked back, leading the rest of the way.

Brady reflected on the loss Monday. Along with joking about learning to replicate Patrick Mahomes' acrobatic touchdown flip, he used the Twitter post to promote his company.

"Tough one against a GREAT team. Plenty to work on but we've got each other in the locker room, and we'll get it right," Brady wrote. "Time for a little @tb12sports on this shoulder and a few hours of film to figure out how Pat flicked that TD pass."

On the bright side, Brady had his best performance of the season. The 45-year-old completed 39 of 52 pass attempts for a season-high 385 passing yards and three touchdowns, matching his scoring tally through the first three weeks.

However, a one-dimensional offense abandoned the run early when facing a deficit. The team totaled three yards on six carries.

Furthermore, a defense that flourished in September relinquished three passing touchdowns to Mahomes. Yet it was more jarring to witness a front line that dominated in recent years allow 189 rushing yards and two scores.

Tampa Bay needs to start clicking on all cylinders after back-to-back setbacks against fellow title contenders in the Chiefs and Green Bay Packers. Brady's crew has plenty of time to bounce back.

The Buccaneers can take sole possession of first place in the NFC South by defeating the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5.