Tom Brady Reveals How He Really Feels About The Patriots

FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 and head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots shake hands at the start of the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on January 16, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Tom Brady is still paying close attention to the New England Patriots.

On Monday, Bill Belichick praised the star quarterback for surpassing 100,000 career passing yards -- including the playoffs -- while leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams. Brady responded by sending admiration back toward his former team on hisLet's Go! podcast.

"I just watch that team every week, and I'm impressed with how they prepare and the accountability that that organization has had. It always starts at the top," Brady said (h/t NESN).

Brady also praised Belichick while fondly looking back on their two decades as the winningest quarterback-coaching duo in NFL history.

"Yeah, we had 20 years together of elite football experience that I wouldn't have traded for anything in the world," Brady said. "I know he's a great competitor. What an amazing coach he is, and how he prepares the team to win, and he's just done it year in and year out."

A week after Brady celebrated Belichick for passing George Halas for second in all-time wins by a head coach, Belichick returned the favor when appearing on WEEI'sThe Greg Hill Show.

"That's a tremendous accomplishment by Tom and a real credit to everything about him," Belichick said. "His longevity, his accuracy, consistency. Just doing so many things right in the passing game for so long. It's a phenomenal accomplishment, and I'm really happy for him. Nobody deserves it more than he does."

Brady and Belichick appear to have a tremendous amount of respect for each other. The Patriots have a Week 10 bye, so Brady doesn't need to worry about monitoring his old team when going to Munich to face the Seattle Seahawks.