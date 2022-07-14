Tom Brady Reveals The Hardest Part Of Raising His Kids

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: NFL athlete Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen look on prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Just like all parents, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen face challenges when raising their children.

Yet one of their struggles doesn't apply to most other parents.

Appearing on the Drive podcast with Jim Farley (h/t Bro Bible), Brady said their substantial wealth makes it difficult to ensure their kids maintain a grounded perspective.

"We have people that clean for us," Brady said. "We have people that make our food. We have people that drive us to the airport if we need that… we get off a plane and there’s people waiting there for us and we get ushered in.

"That’s my kids’ reality which is the hard part to say, ‘Guys, this is not the way reality really is’… What can we do about that?"

While they now have generational wealth, Brady and Gisele didn't grow up with those riches. He said that Bündchen shared a bedroom with her five sisters in rural Brazil while he described his upbringing as "a middle-class family."

Having grown up in different circumstances, they're aiming to impart those lessons on their kids so they don't take the family's fortune for granted.

"I think we can try to create experiences that are more along the lines of what most kids go through even though they will still have experiences that a lot of kids never do have," Brady added.

Few readers can relate to this problem, but it's still good Brady realizes that 99.99 percent of the world's population can only dream of possessing a fraction of their wealth. He's at least making an effort to make sure his kids appreciate their luck and don't become entitled to luxuries nobody around them will ever enjoy.