Tom Brady Reveals Why He Stepped Away From The Bucs

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gestures to fans during Buccaneers Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center on July 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tom Brady was asked on Saturday night why he chose to step away from the Buccaneers for 11 days earlier this preseason.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a pretty great answer.

Brady, 45, noted his age and his responsibilities outside of the football field.

“I’m 45 years old. There’s a lot of shit going on,” Brady told reporters.

Brady played in the Buccaneers final preseason game, gearing up for the regular season.

Brady and the Buccaneers, who are coming off a Divisional Round loss to the Rams, are set to play the Cowboys in Week 1 of the regular season.