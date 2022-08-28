Tom Brady Reveals Why He Stepped Away From The Bucs
Tom Brady was asked on Saturday night why he chose to step away from the Buccaneers for 11 days earlier this preseason.
The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a pretty great answer.
Brady, 45, noted his age and his responsibilities outside of the football field.
“I’m 45 years old. There’s a lot of shit going on,” Brady told reporters.
Brady played in the Buccaneers final preseason game, gearing up for the regular season.
Brady and the Buccaneers, who are coming off a Divisional Round loss to the Rams, are set to play the Cowboys in Week 1 of the regular season.