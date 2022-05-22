Tom Brady Rookie Card Sells High: NFL World Reacts

ABC Monday Night Football sideline commentator Melissa Stark interviews quarterback Tom Brady (12) of the New England Patriots after the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots in Foxboro, Mass. on 09/09/2002. The Patriots beat the Steelers 30-14. ©Robert E. Klein (Photo by Robert Klein/Getty Images)

A Tom Brady rookie card reportedly sold for a six-figure price despite there being another copy.

According to reports, a 2000 Fleer Showcase Masterpieces Tom Brady rookie card sold for $400,000.

The sale was reportedly deemed a "one of one" card, however, there is another one in existence.

“We know of other instances of two 1-of-1 cards existing,” Jesse Craig, PWCC's director of business operations, told The Athletic. “It’s rare, but it does happen. We have heard — but can’t confirm — that there are two Peyton Manning 1-of-1s out there from this same set. Another we’ve heard of is the 2003 Exquisite Collection Kobe Bryant 1-of-1 having a second copy. Again, we can't actively confirm these with images.”

So, while the card isn't a 1-of-1, it's still pretty valuable.

Some fans are using this as an opportunity to promote NFTs.

"This is why we need NFTs," one fan tweeted.

NFTs could become more valuable if more situations like this arise.