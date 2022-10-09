NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Fired Sunday

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 23: A detail of the uniform and whistle of an NFL referee as he oversees the action between the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 23, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Texans defeated the Broncos 31-25. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The NFL world is calling for a veteran referee to be fired on Sunday afternoon.

It's tough to blame the fans for feeling that way, too.

Fans are furious with a terrible roughing the passer penalty called against the Falcons. The penalty, called on defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, extended what could be the Bucs' game-winning drive.

It was a despicable penalty.

You can't have mistakes like that, especially in that game-deciding decision.

Fans are calling for the referee to be fired.

"Jerome Boger the referee in the Bucs gm. Just made the worst call of this early NFL season. NFL will need to offer an explanation on this BULLJIVE call. That was a text book sack and it was penalized. Falcons got hosed," one fan wrote.

"Disgusting, horrific roughing the passer call. Jerome Boger should be fired and banned from all levels of football. Truly horrendous," another fan added.

"HOW IS THAT ROUGHING THE PASSER??????? Jerome Boger strikes again," one fan added.

"Atlanta native Jerome Boger can’t come back home after that call. Stay in Tampa, bruh," one fan added.

The Bucs ended up holding off the Falcons, thanks in part to that crazy roughing the passer penalty.

The NFL will have to answer for this one.