NFL World Furious With Roughing Penalty On Tom Brady

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

NFL fans who think Tom Brady gets preferential treatment from referees, especially on roughing the passer penalties, got some more ammo on Sunday afternoon.

Late in Sunday afternoon's Buccaneers vs. Falcons game, the referees called one of the worst roughing the passer penalties we've ever seen.

Brady was tackled to the ground on a third down play by Grady Jarrett. The tackle was clean and Brady wasn't violently slammed into the ground, or anything.

However, the referees threw the flag, extending the Buccaneers' drive.

That's one of the worst roughing the passer penalties you'll ever see in a football game.

"Omg roughing the passer. Fire that referee," one fan tweeted.

"That’s a bulljive call against Jarrett. That was not roughing the passer on Brady," another fan added.

"Oh you've got to be kidding me. That is the WORST roughing the passer I've ever seen in Tampa," one fan added.

"Disgusting, horrific roughing the passer call. Jerome Boger should be fired and banned from all levels of football. Truly horrendous," one fan added.

The Bucs are leading the Falcons, 21-15, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon.

Time will tell if that brutal penalty ends up costing the Falcons a chance for the win.