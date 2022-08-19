Tom Brady Rumor Going Viral: Fans React

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gestures to fans during Buccaneers Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center on July 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tom Brady is away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right now for what the team is calling an "excused absence." However, neither the team or Brady himself have clarified why he's missing a key portion of training camp.

It's an odd situation, to say the least. But a growing theory on Twitter may provide some clarity, even if it's an odd one.

The latest theory suggests Brady is away from the Bucs because he's off filming "The Masked Singer." The theory explains that the veteran NFL quarterback is required to film for the show because of the contract he signed with Fox when he retired.

"There’s an amazingly thorough Reddit thread speculating that Tom Brady is missing Bucs camp because he’s filming The Masked Singer. I pray that this is true," said David Garnder.

Fans are actually buying this.

"Speculating? What do you think was in that 10-year, $375m deal that he signed with FOX. He absolutely is doing Masked Singer," one fan wrote.

Others aren't so sure this is the reason for Tom Brady's absence.

"0% chance this is true. Brady loves football too much. I hate all this speculation when it could be his Mom's health or just maybe a seven time Superbowl winner can skip for once in 20yrs and be just fine to spend some time with his family," another fan commented.

If true, we'll see Brady on "The Masked Singer" at some point in the new season. If not, then it's still a mystery as to why he's away from the Bucs right now.