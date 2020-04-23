Tom Brady Sends A New Message To Peyton Manning

On Wednesday afternoon, news broke that Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will face off in a rematch of their one-on-one showdown from November 2018.

However, they won’t be doing it alone. Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will be joining the contest for a two-on-two match featuring four of the biggest names in sports.

Although there is no specific date for the event, it’s expected to take place sometime next month. Before the match kicks off, new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has a message for Manning.

“I’ve been waiting four years to get a rematch with Peyton…expecting a better result this time around. LFG Lefty!!” Brady said on Twitter.

I’ve been waiting 4 years to get a rematch with Peyton…expecting a better result this time around…LFG Lefty!! https://t.co/TgjnDAzwoB — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 23, 2020

The last time Manning and Brady faced off was in the AFC Title game in 2015. Manning and the Denver Broncos bested Brady and the Patriots en route to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy with a win over the Carolina Panthers.

Now they’ll join two of the elite golfers to have ever played in a must-watch contest.

In their head-to-head match-play event in November 2018 at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Woods and Mickelson were tied after 18 holes. Mickelson finally bested Woods in the fourth playoff hole.

Who will win this time around?