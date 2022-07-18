Tom Brady Sounds Off On Madden: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after being defeated by the Los Angeles Rams 30-27 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

EA Sports' Madden franchise just can't catch a break these days.

Tom Brady sounded off the NFL-based video game this Monday, responding to Ja'Marr Chase's complaint about receiving an 87 rating in the game.

"Don’t sweat it man. Madden didn’t even put me in the game my second year @Real10jayy__," he said.

He's right.

Brady's name wasn't even in the video game ahead of his second season in the league. He was listed as "QB No. 1 2" and had an 57 overall rating.

"Tom Brady wasn't even featured in the PS1 or PS2 versions of Madden 2002 that were released before the season. This was his ranking for Madden #NFL 2001," said Jeff Kerr.

Little did Madden know Brady would go on to win seven Super Bowls and still be playing over 20 years later.

We have a feeling Brady's not going to lose any sleep over the video game's mistake. He probably doesn't even play it anymore - and he's not alone.

EA Sports has lost plenty of fans over the years. Hopefully its NCAA Football game next year can turn the tide.