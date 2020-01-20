Stephen A. Smith Knows Where Tom Brady Should Play Next Season

Tom Brady opened up about his offseason decision in his weekly interview with Westwood One radio on Saturday. The six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback said he’s open to just about anything.

“I’m open-minded about the process,” Brady said. “At the same time, I love playing football and I want to continue to play and do a great job. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead. Whatever the future may bring, I’ll embrace it with open arms.”

Brady, 42, has made it clear that he wants to continue playing. It remains to be seen if that will be with the Patriots or someone else.

Everyone seems to be voicing their opinion on the where should Tom Brady play? topic. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith made his pick this morning.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith believes the Tennessee Titans are the ideal landing spot for Tom Brady in 2020.

Smith mentioned the Titans’ weapons on offense, like Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown, along with head coach Mike Vrabel, who played with Brady in New England.

“Somebody who would dare I say have more of an appreciation for Tom Brady,” Smith said of Vrabel.

Of course, the Titans might already have a longterm answer at quarterback in Ryan Tannehill, who led Tennessee to the AFC Championship Game this season. Tannehill’s future is not locked in, though, and it’s possible he could leave for another team this offseason.

Brady in Tennessee would be fun to watch, but several dominoes would need to fall in order to make it happen.