Tom Brady Was Asked If He Contemplates Retirement

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The NFL continues to speculate about Tom Brady's future, but he's not thinking behind this season yet.

On Monday'sLet's Go podcast (h/t JoeBucsFan.com), Jim Gray asked Brady about former teammate Rob Gronkowski coming out of retirement.

When Gray jokingly wondered if the tight end returning would lead to Brady unretiring again, the 45-year-old quarterback said he won't repeat last winter's saga.

"Well, I think next time I decide to retire, that's it for me," Brady said, "So whenever that day comes, we'll figure it out."

When Gray asked if Brady ever contemplates retirement, he responded, "I really don't."

"I think what I really realized last year was you got to be really sure to do that," he said. "And for me, you know, a lot of people have kind of gone through this situation. I'm going to take my time whenever that time does come."

Brady followed a recurring pattern Sunday, salvaging a sloppy performance with a late comeback. Down 16-6 in the fourth quarter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rallied to earn a pivotal 19-16 overtime victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

However, Brady can't fend off Father Time forever. He threw two interceptions in the third straight game and is averaging his fewest yards per pass attempt (6.2) this season since 2002.

After improving to 7-8, the Bucs can clinch the NFC South by defeating the Carolina Panthers this Sunday. Brady would then get a chance to participate in his 20th postseason before deciding if he wants to play in 2023.