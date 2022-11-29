Tom Brady Was Asked If He Plans On Playing Next Season

Not even Tom Brady can play football forever.

The quarterback is in danger of suffering his first losing season as a starter after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 5-6 on Sunday. During this week's Let's Go! podcast (h/t People), co-host Jim Gray asked Brady if he'll come back next year.

Brady didn't directly respond, but he joked that he's "on borrowed time."

The 45-year-old has made the playoffs with double-digit victories in every healthy season since going 9-7 in 2002. While he hates losing, Brady said he'd rather lose than not play.

"I love the sport, so I love the preparation for it," Brady said. "I love seeing us improve and get better. And I think there's definitely things on the practice field that have improved."

Brady has thrown just two interceptions this season, but he's also mustered his fewest yards per pass attempt (6.5) in 20 years. Tampa Bay hasn't earned a win by more than six points since Week 2.

Yet if Brady is frustrated by the team's shortcomings, he could keep playing for another team next season. He'd be the second-oldest quarterback in NFL history behind George Blanda, who played until he was 48.

Before planning for his future, Brady must focus on Monday night's NFC South showdown against the New Orleans Saints.