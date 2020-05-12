Tom Brady Was Asked If He’s “Tired” Of Beating Peyton Manning

Tom Brady will get another chance to face Peyton Manning later this month when the two legendary quarterbacks team up with Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson for a charity golf match.

Woods and Peyton will team up and go against Lefty and Brady in “The Match: Champions for Charity,” to be held May 24 at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe South, Florida. Brady is on the underdog side here, with Tiger and Peyton being installed as -175 favorites.

In case you were wondering if Brady has less motivation to beat Peyton now that they are battling on the golf course instead of the gridiron, he gave you his answer on “Stupodity” with ESPN’s Jon “Stugotz” Weiner–absolutely not.

Tom is not tired of beating Peyton, but he did make a surprising admission. He’s happy he’s not facing Eli instead.

Tom Brady is just happy he isn't golfing against Eli Manning 😅 (via @Stugotz790, @TomBrady) pic.twitter.com/lHaNiFEeh3 — ESPN (@espn) May 12, 2020

Eli, of course, is 2-0 against Brady in Super Bowls. Brady dominated the all-time series between he and Peyton, going 11-6 overall, but Peyton got the better of him most recently.

In the 2013 and 2015 AFC Championship Games in Denver, Peyton led the Broncos past Brady and the Patriots twice. The second time, the Broncos went on to beat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XL two weeks later.

Who is better on the links? We’ll have to wait until next weekend to find out. You can watch “The Match” on TNT and TBS at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 24.