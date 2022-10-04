Tom Brady Weighs In On The NFL's Concussion Controversy

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

As the NFL faces reintensified scrutiny over its concussion protocols, Tom Brady addressed the subject.

On the latest episode of his Let's Go! podcast released Monday night, via the Tampa Bay Times' Joey Knight, the quarterback told Jim Gray that head injuries are an inevitable element of a physical sport. However, he still wants to see a larger effort directed toward preventing them.

“I think those (protocols) are all being evaluated, no doubt," Brady said. "But at the same time, again, I think so much is focused kind of on the aftermath of that.

"What can we do in advance in order to help us athletes be in a position where we can deal with the physical elements of sports? Because you’re not going to be able to take them out of sports. That’s just not the reality."

The Miami Dolphins drew intense criticism when Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary injury on Thursday night, just four days removed from leaving Week 3's game with what appeared to be concussion-like symptoms despite the team calling it a back injury.

On Sunday night, another concerning scene unfolded with one of Brady's teammates. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cameron Brate stayed on the field despite taking a violent blow to the head. He was later removed from the game and placed into concussion protocols.

"No one ever wants to see anyone get hurt, no one ever wants to see anyone injured, no one ever wants to see a concussion ... but they happen," Brady added. "And I think, how do we deal with them in the best possible way? What are the best practices associated with prevention of them, as well as, if you do get them, how do you recover as quickly as possible?"

Brady discussed habits that have helped him prolong his career such as proper nutrition, exercise, hydration, and recovery that require discipline. He urged more education to help players avoid chronic pain as much as possible.

"You have to allocate time to prevention," he said. "It’s not necessarily the way that humans are wired, though. Humans don’t want to take time in advance to prevent something that could become a problem in the future."