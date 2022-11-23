Tom Brady's Admission On His NFL Career Is Going Viral

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Nov. 23, 2000, Tom Brady recorded the first complete pass of his NFL career. It was a six-yard pass to Rod Rutledge in garbage time.

Since this Wednesday marks the 22nd anniversary of Brady's first career pass, he decided to take a trip down memory lane.

Brady responded to a tweet about his first completion with a hilarious admission about his first taste of regular-season action in the NFL.

"1st pass, incomplete screen. 2nd, maybe the worst pass of my career, should’ve been 6 the other way. 3rd, ineligible downfield. (@damienwoody got held ) 4th, FINALLY my guy Rod Rutledge for 6 yards," Brady tweeted. "It was almost over before it started for your guy."

Brady's rookie season in the NFL was nothing to write home about. The rest of his career, however, has been a movie.

Over the past two decades, Brady has won seven Super Bowls, claimed three MVPs and earned Pro Bowl honors a whopping 15 times.

Brady will enter Week 12 of the season with 7,545 career completions.