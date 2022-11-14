Tom Brady's Camp Reacts To The Gisele Date Photos

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the sideline during the first quarter in the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Gisele Bundchen appears to have a new man in her life and her ex-husband, Tom Brady, is reportedly not happy.

Monday morning, photos of Gisele Bundchen on a date with another athlete went viral on social media, sparking plenty of reaction across the sports world.

Brady, 45, got divorced from Bundchen earlier this year. Reports have suggested that the divorce was pushed by Bundchen, not Brady.

Now, Brady's camp is reacting to the photos of Gisele's apparent date, which reportedly took place in Puerto Rico.

The Brady camp is not happy.

From TMZ Sports:

A source close to Tom is not buying it, asking why this Miami guy is in Costa Rica with her. The source added, "It always seemed weird she just one day abruptly ended the marriage."

Oof.

Gisele's new man is reportedly an MMA instructor, based out of Florida. He reportedly gave Gisele some fighting lessons prior to her divorce from Brady.

It's unclear when the friendship (or relationship) started between Gisele and her new man, but it's not surprising to hear that Brady's camp isn't happy about it.

The Bucs quarterback was off in Germany this past weekend, leading his team to a win over the Seahawks.