Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend Had Brutally Honest Admission On Relationship

ABC Monday Night Football sideline commentator Melissa Stark interviews quarterback Tom Brady (12) of the New England Patriots after the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots in Foxboro, Mass. on 09/09/2002. The Patriots beat the Steelers 30-14. ©Robert E. Klein (Photo by Robert Klein/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, are reportedly going through a rough patch in their marriage.

“Gisele isn’t back with Tom," a source told Page Six.

“She flew back to Florida to be with her kids but hasn’t been to their home in Tampa.

“Tom is still hoping they can reconcile. Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down.”

Brady and Gisele have been married since 2009. They have two children together.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Tom Brady (L) and Gisele Bundchen attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images For US Weekly) Theo Wargo/Getty Images

This is not Brady's first celebrity relationship, though.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback previously dated actress Bridget Moynahan.

Shortly following their breakup, and Brady getting with Gisele, Moynahan revealed that she was pregnant with their first child.

Moynahan had a brutally honest admission on Brady's involvement on birth day.



“[Tom] was there on that day and came in afterwards,” Moynahan told More magazine in 2011 about her labor. “He certainly wasn’t holding my hand while I pushed.”

Moynahan, though, has made it clear that she's now supportive of Brady's career.

Moynahan had some brutally honest admissions on being a single mom, too.

“I’m not sure anyone — and I could be wrong in this — grows up thinking, ‘I want to be a single mom,’” she said at the time. “When you’re suddenly pregnant and no one is standing by your side, even if you’re in your 30s, it’s a hard conversation. I’m a traditional girl, and I believe in marriage, and I just always thought that’s the way I’d be doing this. For a moment, it was hard for me to accept that this was the way I was going to have a family.”

Brady, meanwhile, is set to open the 2022 regular season on Sunday night, Sept. 11, against the Cowboys.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T.