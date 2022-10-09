Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend Made Opinion On Relationship Clear

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to playing the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tom Brady's had two notable relationships since becoming an NFL quarterback.

His most notable one, of course, is his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Brady and Bundchen have been married since 2009. They have two children together.

However, Brady and Bundchen could reportedly be ending their marriage. According to reports, Brady and Bundchen have both hired divorce attorneys.

Brady and Bundchen could both be hitting the dating market in the months to come.

Prior to marrying Bundchen, Brady dated actress Bridget Moynahan. While Brady and Moynahan broke up in rather noteworthy fashion, with a kid on the way, the actress has made it clear that she's on very good terms with Brady.

Moynahan, though, made it clear that Brady wasn't in the hospital room holding her hand when she gave birth.

“[Tom] was there on that day and came in afterwards,” Moynahan told More magazine in 2011 about her labor. “He certainly wasn’t holding my hand while I pushed.”

Being a single mom is tough, too.

“I’m not sure anyone — and I could be wrong in this — grows up thinking, ‘I want to be a single mom,’” she said at the time. “When you’re suddenly pregnant and no one is standing by your side, even if you’re in your 30s, it’s a hard conversation. I’m a traditional girl, and I believe in marriage, and I just always thought that’s the way I’d be doing this. For a moment, it was hard for me to accept that this was the way I was going to have a family.”

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: Bridget Moynahan participates in the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at GFI Securities on September 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

Regardless of what happens with Brady and Bundchen, hopefully everyone can remain on good terms.