Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend Made Opinion On Situation Clear

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: Bridget Moynahan participates in the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at GFI Securities on September 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

Tom Brady's marriage is currently under the microscope, with reports of his relationship with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, being on the rocks.

The legendary quarterback and the iconic supermodel have been married since 2009. They have two children together. Brady, 45, is continuing to play football, which appears to be frustrating for his wife, who understandably wants him at home more.

This is not Brady's first public relationship, though.

Brady previously dated - and had a child with - actress Bridget Moynahan.

Moynahan found out she was pregnant a couple of months after her breakup with Brady.

The prominent actress made her opinion on that situation clear.

“I’m not sure anyone — and I could be wrong in this — grows up thinking, I want to be a single mom,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in June 2008. “You really have to weigh out all the pros and cons and how it will fit into your life professionally, spiritually, and emotionally. Doing it on your own when it wasn’t expected comes with a lot of fears and anxieties. But I felt 100 percent that I could do this.”

Moynahan and Brady have remained on good terms, thankfully.

"There's no reason why my son years down the line would need to read anything [personal] about his mother or his father," Moynahan added. "Going through that traumatic time of being heartbroken and then being pregnant turned my whole life upside down and inside out and just knocked the wind out of me. But I got so much out of that. It's golden and it's tough and it was f--ked up. But now I have a child and it's the best thing in the world."

Brady, meanwhile, has been married to Bundchen since 2009. While the couple might be going through a rough patch, it's completely normal for relationships to have ups and downs.