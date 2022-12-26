Tom Brady's Ex-Teammate Predicts He'll Play For Different Team

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks out towards the field during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Will Tom Brady be playing for a different NFL team in 2023?

One of his ex-teammates believes he will.

Rodney Harrison, who played with Brady on the New England Patriots, believes Brady will be playing for a different NFL team in 2023.

"Former teammate Rodney Harrison, who interviewed Brady before Sunday night’s game in Arizona for NBC’s Football Night in America, has an opinion on the matter," Pro Football Talk wrote on Sunday night.

"Rodney said he thinks Brady will play for a team other than the Buccaneers in 2023."

The question is, what team will that be?

The 49ers? The Patriots? The Raiders?

Brady, 45, will likely have some major interest, though it'll be interesting to see which teams in particular decide to make a run at the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback.