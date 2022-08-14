Tom Brady's Family Reportedly OK: NFL World Reacts

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots kisses his wife Gisele Bündchen after the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

With Tom Brady taking an extended absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many are wondering about the status of the legendary quarterback and his family.

Brady, 45, is set to be away from the Bucs for 10 days for personal reasons.

Thankfully, according to a report out of Tampa Bay, both Brady and his family are doing OK health-wise. His absence reportedly has nothing to do with the physical health status of himself or his family.

According to Rick Stroud, “[t]he scheduled absence has nothing to do with Brady’s or his family members’ health.”

NFL fans are relieved.

"It’s about him being 45. Ain’t no mystery," one fan wrote.

"It would be enough time for Brady to be ready for Dallas ! The team needs to stay healthy and ready for the upcoming grind," another fan wrote.

Not everyone is convinced, though.

"No chance this is planned. The rumors will start by Monday tampa has reached out to teams about acquiring a qb," one fan added.

Hopefully Brady will be back with the Bucs soon.