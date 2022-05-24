Tom Brady's Message For Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes Goes Viral

BIG SKY, MONTANA - JULY 06: Tom Brady (L) and Aaron Rodgers meet during Capital One's The Match at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin on July 06, 2021 in Big Sky, Montana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images for The Match)

On June 1, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will face Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in the sixth edition of Capital One's The Match.

Even though Brady and Rodgers are on the same side, the seven-time Super Bowl champion threw some serious shade at his teammate.

During a chip challenge to promote The Match, Brady took shots at Rodgers and Mahomes for losing their favorite wide receivers this offseason.

"Who caught Aaron's? Davante left him," Brady said. "Tyreek left you, Patrick. Josh, don't worry, someone is going to leave you too."

Rodgers and Mahomes managed to laugh off that jab from Brady, but make no mistake, it has to sting losing elite playmakers like Adams and Hill.

The Packers traded Adams to the Raiders in exchange for multiple first-round picks. Shortly after that deal was made, the Chiefs shipped Hill to the Dolphins for a package of picks.

The Match will take place at the Wynn Las Vegas.

Coverage of The Match will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT.