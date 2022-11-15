Tom Brady's Old Comment On Gisele's New Man Is Going Viral

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: NFL athlete Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen look on prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Gisele Bundchen has a new man in her life.

The supermodel, who divorced legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this season, was spotted out with jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente in Costa Rica on Saturday. Gisele's camp reportedly claims that they are not dating, though Brady's camp is skeptical.

Bundchen has reportedly known Joaquim for more than a year. He reportedly gave the supermodel fighting lessons.

Brady actually commented on Gisele receiving lessons from the jiu-jitsu instructor last year. His comments have since gone viral on social media.

"You never cease to amaze me," Brady wrote in reaction to the fighting video, which has since gone viral.

Of course, Brady likely didn't know at the time that Gisele was going to be spotted with the man she fought following their divorce.

Brady, meanwhile, is reportedly not happy with the situation.

According to TMZ Sports, Brady is upset and questioning the timing of everything.

A source close to Tom is not buying it, asking why this Miami guy is in Costa Rica with her. The source added, "It always seemed weird she just one day abruptly ended the marriage."

Brady, 45, is coming off a win over the Seahawks in Germany. He and the Bucs have won two straight games since his divorce news.