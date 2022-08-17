Tom Brady's Trainer Threatened: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21: Buccaneers QB Blaine Gabbert (11) talks to Alex Guerrero and Tom Brady (12) in grey shirt along the sidelines during the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 21, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tom Brady is currently having a relaxing week away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is taking an extended absence from his NFL franchise.

His trainer, meanwhile, is currently having a wild day on social media.

Antonio Brown, the former Buccaneers wide receiver, threatened Brady's longtime trainer, Alex Guerrero, on social media Wednesday.

"Alex Guerra You think i won't have u smacked at TB12 boy stop playing with me ! Boy getting paid by bucks n taking players money too," Brown wrote.

Yikes.

NFL fans don't seem to be on Brown's side, though.

"AB left camp to rehearse for Rolling Loud, pls," one fan wrote.

"Bruh just stfu. You not even on a team nor are you wanted on a team," one fan added.

Guerrero has been by Brady's side for most of his NFL career. Clearly, it's worked out well for Brady.

Brown, meanwhile, clearly still has some bad feelings for the NFL trainer.