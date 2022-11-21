Tony Dungy Admits He Messed Up Sunday Night

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Tony Dungy looks on prior to a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

It's not often that you see analysts admit that they got something wrong.

But former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy did just that on Sunday night.

Dungy picked the Chargers to beat the Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football." It was a popular pick, with the Chargers playing at home. But the Chiefs got it done, winning on a go-ahead score with less than a minute left.

Following the game, Dungy admitted that he messed up.

"I’m going to have to stop picking against the Chiefs. Even with the injuries and playing on the road Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce just defy Logic. Congratulations to the Chiefs who virtually sewed up the AFC West tonight," Dungy admitted.

Picking against the Chiefs is probably not going to be a winning strategy over time.

Kansas City improved to 8-2 on the year with Sunday night's win. No one in the NFL looks better right now.