Tony Dungy Impressed By Harrison Jr: NFL World Reacts

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 02: Former NFL Coach Tony Dungy speaks during the 2019 Athletes in Action/Bart Starr award at the 32nd Annual Super Bowl Breakfast during Super Bowl LIII week on February 2, 2019 at the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It must be pretty cool for Indianapolis Colts fans to watch Marvin Harrison Jr. play wide receiver at Ohio State.

Harrison Jr., the son of the Indianapolis Colts legend, had quite a game against Michigan State on Saturday afternoon.

Even former Colts head coach Tony Dungy was impressed by one of his touchdown catches.

"Where have I seen this before??? Oh, maybe for 7 years at Colts practices and games. Marvin Harrison Jr. doing some pretty incredible things today for Ohio State in East Lansing. I have to say I’m not surprised," he tweeted.

That must be pretty cool for Harrison Jr. to hear, as well.

"Like father, like son," one fan wrote.

"Yes Sir Coach!!! Marv Jr is special," one fan added.

"This is a great tweet by coach. Love yah coach thanks for the insight," another fan added.

"Can you help us get him on the Bears? You owe us one, Coach," another fan joked.

Good luck stopping the Buckeyes wide receivers this year, opposing defenses.