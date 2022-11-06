Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL's Referees On Sunday

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 02: Former NFL Coach Tony Dungy speaks during the 2019 Athletes in Action/Bart Starr award at the 32nd Annual Super Bowl Breakfast during Super Bowl LIII week on February 2, 2019 at the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tony Dungy believes the referees played a role in the Miami Dolphins' 35-32 victory over the Chicago Bears.

After the game, the former head coach posted a photo of new Bears receiver Chase Claypool getting hugged by a Dolphins defender while going up for a jump ball. The officials didn't call pass interference.

"Watching so many of these games come down to one possession or one play, it is really crazy how Pass Interference is called so inconsistently," Dungy wrote on Twitter. "Bears were penalized on a questionable call in the 4th Qtr but didn’t get this one??"

Meanwhile, the Dolphins gained 47 yards when officials flagged Eddie Jackson for pass interference earlier in the fourth quarter.

Dungy also replied to a fan claiming the Bears "NEVER get the right call" by saying that the instability is "everywhere."

"I don’t think it’s bias," Dungy said. "It’s just that we don’t know what PI is."

Jackson also didn't take kindly to Sunday's officiating. Per Alex Shapiro of NBC Sports Chicago, the cornerback said the NFL must "start holding everybody accountable, players and officiating."

The Bears lost a high-scoring thriller despite Justin Fields breaking Michael Vick's single-game record for most rushing yards by a quarterback (178).