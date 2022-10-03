Tony Dungy Not Happy Sunday Night: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Tony Dungy looks on prior to a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Former NFL head coach turned analyst Tony Dungy was not happy with the league on Sunday night.

Dungy ripped the "broken system" that he believes is being showcased following a Buccaneers player's return to the game on Sunday night.

Bucs tight end Cameron Brate left Sunday night's game to get checked out for a potential concussion. However, he was cleared and returned shortly after departing.

Dungy wasn't happy.

"Broken system. I was on the sideline very close to Brate-obvious he had his bell rung. There’s a league appointed spotter in the press box who should stop play & alert the referee. Brate shouldn’t have been allowed to return until after an evaluation. Why didn’t that happen???" he tweeted.

Is Dungy right?

"Convince me that Tua returning after being evaluated is a bigger talking point than this… I’ll wait," one fan wrote.

"Here’s why: because this league, under this commissioner, does nothing until they’re literally forced to do it by outside pressure," another fan added.

"I take a concussion certification class every year to help coach youth sports. What is the bottom line? "When in doubt sit them out" NFL failing a test that little league coaches pass," one fan added.

The NFL is supposedly reviewing its concussion protocols following the scandal with Tua Tagovailoa.

Clearly, many remain upset with the process.