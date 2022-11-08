Tony Dungy Reacts To The Colts' Stunning Coaching Move

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 02: Former NFL Coach Tony Dungy speaks during the 2019 Athletes in Action/Bart Starr award at the 32nd Annual Super Bowl Breakfast during Super Bowl LIII week on February 2, 2019 at the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts went way outside the box when naming Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach on Monday.

Count Tony Dungy among the many confused onlookers.

Speaking to Dan Patrick on Tuesday, the head coach who led the Colts to their last Super Bowl title said owner Jim Irsay didn't reach out to him about the coaching decision.

If Irsay had asked, Dungy would have tried to convince him to keep Frank Reich.

"I would have said, hey Jim, you got as many wins as the Rams ... There's no super teams out there. Get this going. Stay with Frank. Let's see if we can win a few games here, get back in the race," Dungy said.

Expected to factor into the AFC South race, the Colts have dipped to 3-5-1 amid an ongoing three-game losing streak. But as Dungy noted, they have defeated a prominent title contender in the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dungy also said it "baffled" him when the Colts announced that Sam Ehlinger will start at quarterback for the rest of the season. He believes Nick Foles would be a better option if they're going to keep Matt Ryan benched.

"How can you say that when you've never seen him play in an NFL game?" Dungy asked.

Ehlinger posted 304 passing yards, no touchdowns, and a 69.7 quarterback rating in two starts. The Colts scored a combined 19 points in those losses, mustering only three against the New England Patriots in Week 9.

Saturday said last year's sixth-round pick will remain the starting quarterback.

Dungy wouldn't co-sign Patrick's suggestion that Irsay is tanking to draft a new franchise quarterback next year, but hiring someone with no NFL coaching experience mid-season doesn't seem like a winning blueprint.