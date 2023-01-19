NFL World Wants Prominent Analyst To Be Fired

NBC commentators Mike Tirico, Tony Dungy and Drew Brees prior to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

The NFL World has had it with prominent analyst Tony Dungy on Wednesday night.

Following his less-than-stellar performance in the Jaguars vs. Chargers game, Dungy is now taking some heat for a much more troubling reason.

Dungy, a Hall of Fame head coach turned NFL analyst, tweeted out a problematic, proven-false conspiracy theory about kitten litter being used for kids in school.

Dungy ultimately deleted the problematic tweet, but for many, the damage has already been done. The former NFL head coach has a problematic anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.

"Saying it right now that Tony Dungy probably won't be back for Sunday Night Football next year and by the sound of his call for the Jags comeback that probably won't be a bad thing," one fan predicted.

"Besides this, Dungy is one of the most mind-numbingly boring announers on earth. Fire him. Replace him with a talented analyst. Snooze. This simply seals the deal," one fan added.

"Tony Dungy has become unhinged. Today, he promoted a gross conspiracy theory about students identifying as cats," another fan wrote.

"Please get this guy off tv," one fan added.

Former NFL Coach Tony Dungy speaks during the 2019 Athletes in Action/Bart Starr award at the 32nd Annual Super Bowl Breakfast during Super Bowl LIII week on February 2, 2019 at the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta, GA.

Does NBC need to make a move with Dungy?