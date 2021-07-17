Report: NFL Hall Of Famer Leaving FOX To Pursue Acting

After his Hall-of-Fame playing career, all-time great tight end Tony Gonzalez focused his talents towards the studio — spending the past six years as an NFL analyst.

Gonzalez’ first role in broadcasting came when he took an analyst job with CBS’ NFL Today in 2016. Following up that one-year stint, he’s now served as a host on Fox NFL Sunday for the past five years.

But now, the six-time All-Pro TE is looking to make another shift in his career path. According to reports from Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Gonzalez, 45, is pivoting to a full-time career in scripted TV and film.

In addition to non-scripted roles on MTV Cribs, HBO’s Hard Knocks and Lip Sync Battle, Gonzalez has acted in multiple movies and TV shows — including XXX: Return of Xander Cage in 2017 and four episodes of NCIS from 2014-16.

If his career as an actor is anywhere near as successful as his career in the NFL, Tony Gonzalez should be just fine.

Through 17 years in the league, he set NFL records for both total receiving yards (15,127) and total receptions (1,325) by a tight end. Still holding those records, the Kansas City/Atlanta legend also ranks third all time in receptions by a player at any position (trailing only Jerry Rice and Larry Fitzgerald).

