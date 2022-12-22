How Ezekiel Elliott Reacted To Tony Pollard Making Pro Bowl

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Running back Tony Pollard (20) of the Dallas Cowboys during pregame warm-ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Tony Pollard was one of seven Dallas Cowboys players named to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday.

Per USA Today's Jori Epstein, Pollard believes fellow running back Ezekiel Elliott was the first person to congratulate him.

"I think they announced it at 8 and he probably hit me up at like 8:01," Pollard said. "He’s the most team-first guy you can think of."

After ceding the spotlight to Elliott in his first three seasons, Pollard has assumed a larger role in 2022. The 25-year-old has amassed 1,279 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns despite garnering 11 fewer carries than his teammate.

Elliott, who made the Pro Bowl in three of his first four seasons, has still scored 10 touchdowns in 12 games. But he also has the lowest snap rate (55%) of his career, and some fans may like to see even more of Pollard.

Pollard has added a new layer to Dallas' explosive offense. However, he'll hope to skip his first Pro Bowl and instead prepare for the Super Bowl.