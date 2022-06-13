Tony Pollard Working At Receiver: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Running back Tony Pollard (20) of the Dallas Cowboys during pregame warm-ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

It doesn't sound like the Dallas Cowboys are going to elevate Tony Pollard on the running back depth chart, so Kellen Moore's offense needs to find other ways to get the talented playmaker the ball.

The Cowboys are apparently considering playing Pollard at the wide receiver position.

Pollard has been getting some work in at receiver during team OTAs this month.

"I’m open to anything just being on the field," Pollard admitted.

While some Cowboys fans would like to see Pollard more at running back, others are just excited to hear that he'll be getting the football more.

"Imagine being the best RB on your team and having to make this statement just to get reps," one fan tweeted.

"This is where teams F-up. Playing Zeke because of his ego and contract over a better Pollard. Just flat out sad, really," another fan added.

"Best RB on Cowboys forced to try gimmick roles because meddling owner severely overpaid mediocre RB - fixed it for you," one fan added.

What should the Cowboys do with Pollard in 2022?