Tony Pollard Working At Receiver: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Running back Tony Pollard (20) of the Dallas Cowboys during pregame warm-ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are hurting at wide receiver this preseason. Meanwhile, running back Tony Pollard has earned a larger role as more than Ezekiel Elliott's understudy.

Dallas could solve two problems at once.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Pollard is working with offensive assistant Kyle Valero on developing as a slot receiver.

Some onlookers are intrigued about Pollard drawing more opportunities in a new role.

However, not everyone is convinced Dallas will implement this plan during the season.

Despite seeing the field on just 35 percent of Dallas' offensive snaps last season, Pollard tallied 1,056 scrimmage yards on 169 touches. He averaged a superb 5.5 yards per carry while also securing 39 of 46 targets.

The Cowboys could begin the season without injured wide receivers Michael Gallup and James Washington. Rather than locating a replacement off the scrap heap, they could use the opening to give Pollard more reps without taking Elliott off the field.

Either way, Pollard has earned increased usage in the Cowboys' offense this year.