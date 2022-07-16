Tony Romo Has Honest Reaction To ESPN Signing Troy Aikman, Joe Buck

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 17: Jim Nantz, Tracy Wolfson and Tony Romo attend the 2017 CBS Upfront on May 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Earlier this NFL offseason, there was a major shift in the sports media world.

ESPN signed Joe Buck and Troy Aikman away from FOX to run its primary Monday Night Football broadcast. Their reported contracts rival that of top-paid professional athletes.

Romo, meanwhile, is still employed at CBS since signing a 10-year, $180 million deal with the network a few years ago.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback shared his thoughts on Buck's and Aikman's deal during an interview with The Big Lead this week.

“I think everyone in the industry supports each other,” Romo told The Big Lead, via Sports Illustrated. “I mean for us, any time somebody makes money, it’s a good thing. It’s like players: everyone thinks they’re going to be upset, it’s like, well, when somebody makes more money, that’s helping out everybody else. And so, I think it’s well-deserved.

“I think there’s a lot of talented play-by-play and analysts out there. Troy and Joe, I’m really happy for them. I think that’s well-deserved and I think that’s a good thing, you know, for the whole industry.”

It's nice to hear there's no jealousy from Romo's end.

After all, he's making more money now than he did playing professional football.