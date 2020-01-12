CBS commentators Jim Nantz and Tony Romo have been enjoying quite a game between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs. But there was one awkward moment between the two that may have gotten under the former Cowboys quarterback’s skin.

In the second half of the game, Nantz brought up today being the five-year anniversary of the infamous Cowboys-Packers playoff game at Lambeau Field.

But Romo didn’t appear too keen on Nantz bringing it up. He joked that he wanted to go to break so he could “be very upset.”

“That’s a great memory, Jim. Let’s go to break so I can be very upset. See you when we get back.”

That game gained notoriety for a play in which wideout Dez Bryant caught a pass only for it to be ruled an incompletion. The Cowboys went on to lose that game, 26-21, in what would ultimately be Romo’s final playoff appearance.

Romo would miss 12 games the following year, and lost his starting job to Dak Prescott the year after. He retired after the 2016 season and began working as a commentator for CBS in 2017.

So it probably wasn’t the best memory for Nantz to bring up. But ultimately it looks like Romo was a good sport about it.