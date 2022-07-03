Tony Romo Made His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned, as he's been out of the league since the end of the 2016 season.

However, over the years, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has received some major support from notable quarterbacks.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo said back in 2017 that he believes Kaepernick is talented enough to play in the league.

"I know he cares about his cause. And I think he'll probably get back in at some point,” Romo said back in 2017.

Of course, some point hasn't happened yet. It's been five years and Kaepernick remains out of the league.

Romo did say that NFL teams don't want distractions at the backup quarterback spot.

"But as far as being a backup in the National Football League, you really don't want a lot of press for your back-up," Romo added, per USA TODAY.

“It just makes it difficult to bring them in, unless they're your starter.

“It's ok if it's the starter because they're going to get talked about anyway."

Will we ever see Kaepernick back in the NFL?