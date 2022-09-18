Tony Romo Makes His Opinion On Cooper Rush Very Clear

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 20: Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on November 20, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Tony Romo knows what it's like to be a backup quarterback given a chance to start.

The legendary Cowboys quarterback replaced Drew Bledsoe and never gave the job up.

Cooper Rush probably won't do the same, but he's off to a good start on Sunday.

The Cowboys are leading the Bengals, 7-0, on Sunday afternoon. Rush led the team on a touchdown drive to open the game.

Romo made it clear that he's a fan of Rush.

"I think the Cowboys have a great chance to pull an upset. ... Cooper Rush, he's a gunslinger."

Romo's prediction is looking pretty good so far, as the Cowboys are leading the Bengals, 7-0.

Sunday's game is on CBS.