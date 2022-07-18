Tony Romo On Troy Aikman Deal: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 20: Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on November 20, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned broadcaster Tony Romo knows a thing or two about landing a huge contract.

Romo landed one during his playing days with the Dallas Cowboys. He's landed one in broadcasting, too.

The former NFL star is reportedly making close to $18 million per season at CBS Sports. Another former Cowboys quarterback, Troy Aikman, is reportedly getting close to $100 million over five years.

Romo weighed in on the big deal.

“I think everyone in the industry supports each other,” Romo told The Big Lead. “I mean for us, any time somebody makes money, it’s a good thing. It’s like players: everyone thinks they’re going to be upset, it’s like, well, when somebody makes more money, that’s helping out everybody else. And so, I think it’s well-deserved.

“I think there’s a lot of talented play-by-play and analysts out there. Troy and Joe, I’m really happy for them. I think that’s well-deserved and I think that’s a good thing, you know, for the whole industry.”

Tom Brady, meanwhile, is reportedly getting a ton, too.

It's a good time to be an NFL broadcaster, that is for sure.

Which booth do you like the most?

