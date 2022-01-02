Tony Romo Makes His Opinion On John Madden Very Clear

Tony Romo is the top game analyst for CBS, a position that John Madden held from 1981-1993. Madden passed away last week at age 85.

Today will be Romo’s first broadcast since Madden’s passing. About 45 minutes before kickoff between the Chiefs and Bengals, he and partner Jim Nantz paid tribute to the NFL legend.

“His presence was so felt. When you were in the room with him, you couldn’t help but love this guy,” Romo said of Madden. “He was a gentle giant, but he had such an insatiable appetite for football. You wanted to sit and listen to him and be in his presence. I don’t think you really could understand the influence he had on people everywhere.

“It’s such an honor to have known the man. He will be missed.”

As Nantz said, Chiefs-Bengals would have been a Madden and Summerall game back in the day. The matchup features two of the top teams in the AFC and two of the best quarterbacks in the league in Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow.

There will be a moment of silence for Madden before kickoff in Cincinnati, with a similar gesture planned for every home stadium around the league this week.