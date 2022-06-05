Tony Romo Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Teammate

DALLAS, TX - APRIL 02: Tony Romo of the Dallas Cowboys and Candice Crawford watch a game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center on April 2, 2015 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Tony Romo took to Twitter on Sunday with a statement regarding the death of former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III.

Barber III was found dead in his apartment in Texas earlier this week. He was 38 years old.

Romo, who was the quarterback for the majority of Barber's tenure in Dallas, released a heartfelt statement.

Barber was reportedly found dead at his apartment in Texas earlier this week after police responded to a wellness check.

Our thoughts continue to be with Barber's friends and family members.

May he rest in peace.