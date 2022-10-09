Tony Romo's Sarcastic Comment During Bills-Steelers Goes Viral

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 16: Tony Romo attends the 2018 CBS Upfront at The Plaza Hotel on May 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

After getting bludgeoned throughout the first half of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally got a break,

Up 31-3 in the third quarter, the Bills looked poised to increase their lopsided lead. However, Quintin Morris fumbled a shovel pass from Josh Allen as he dived into the end zone. Pittsburgh recovered to force a takeaway.

Calling the game for CBS, color commentator Tony Romo attempted to keep the suspense alive when making a likely tongue-in-cheek comment to play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz.

"This is how comebacks start, Jim," Romo said.

Crazier things have happened. The Bills rallied from 32 points down to defeat the Houston Oilers in a 1993 playoff game.

Perhaps Romo was legitimately hoping Kenny Pickett and Co. could pull off a miracle at Orchard Park.

It doesn't look like that will happen. Chris Boswell missed a field goal -- attempting a field goal down 28 at the end of the third quarter is not how comebacks start, Jim -- on the ensuing drive. Buffalo only needed two plays to find the end zone again, increasing the lead to 38-3 in the fourth quarter.

The Steelers are in danger of falling to 1-4 and taking one step closer to suffering their first losing season since 2003.