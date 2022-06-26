Tony Siragusa Details Are Emerging: NFL World Reacts

28 Jan 2001: Tony Siragusa #98 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates on the field after the Super Bowl XXXV Game against the New York Giants at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Ravens defeated the Giants 34-7.Mandatory Credit: Andy Lyons /Allsport Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Details are beginning to emerge from the tragic death of former NFL star Tony Siragusa.

Siragusa, one of the most-loved linemen in Baltimore Ravens history, died at the age of 55 earlier this week. He reportedly died in his sleep and received CPR at home.

TMZ Sports had details on the tragic news.

The Toms River Police Department tells us officers were dispatched to a home on the barrier island in the beach section of town at around 11:45 AM ... after receiving a call about a "CPR in progress." Cops say Siragusa was pronounced dead on the scene shortly after officers and EMS arrived. He was 55 years old.

Siragusa's father tragically died from a heart attack when Tony was in his early 20s.

The NFL world is heartbroken over the Siragusa news.

Our thoughts continue to be with Tony's friends and family members during this difficult time.

