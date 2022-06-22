Tony Siragusa's Chilling Comment On Father's Death Resurfaces

ORCHARD PARK, NY - OCTOBER 12: Former player Tony Siragusa stands during the singing of the anthem before the start of the Buffalo Bills NFL game against the New England Patriots at Ralph Wilson Stadium on October 12, 2014 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images) Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Former NFL defensive tackle Tony Siragusa passed away in his sleep on Wednesday. He was only 55 years old.

A dominant force in the middle and a colorful personality on and off the field, Siragusa left a lasting impression. In the wake of his death, a chilling video of the Super Bowl champion is going viral.

It features Siragusa during a 2012 appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," discussing his father's untimely passing at the age of 48 due to a heart attack. Siragusa was there at the time, and said his father died in his arms.

Asked by Stern if he was worried about his own mortality, "The Goose" said he wasn't.

"If I die tomorrow, I told my wife, 'Just put a smile on my face. Put a little Sinatra on. Let's go,'" Siragusa said.

It's haunting to watch and listen to that clip after today's news. Hopefully Siragusa's wishes of riding out with some Sinatra blasting can be fulfilled in the coming days.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends, family and former teammates during this horrible time.